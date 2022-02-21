Fatal caravan fire in Lincolnshire 'started by faulty wood burner'
A caravan fire in which a 61-year-old woman died is believed to have been started by a faulty wood burner, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Poplar Farm in Donna Nook Road, North Somercotes, Lincolnshire, on Saturday.
Lincolnshire Police said they are not treating her death as suspicious as it is thought the fire was caused by a damaged flue on the burner.
Two men, one of whom was in his 60s and inside the caravan, were also injured.
One of the men, a neighbour, suffered a leg injury as he tried to rescue the other man and the woman from the caravan.
A police spokesperson said the investigation had concluded and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
