Boston Witham Way Park bones are human remains, police say
- Published
Bones found in a Lincolnshire park are human remains, police have confirmed.
They were discovered by a member of the public in Witham Way Country Park, Tattershall Road, Boston, on the afternoon of Saturday 19 February.
Lincolnshire Police said forensic tests would be carried out to identify the remains.
Detectives said they were not currently treating it as a murder inquiry, but remained "open-minded" as they continued their investigation.
Det Insp Andy McWatt said: "The bones have been examined and it has been established that they are human remains.
"At this stage, we do not know any other information.
"Specialist forensic tests will now be carried out on these remains to try and identify who they may belong to. This can take up to two weeks so we will remain in the area until we have the results."
A cordon remained in place and there would be an increased police presence around the scene of the discovery, Det Insp McWatt said.
He urged people to avoid the area for another week.
