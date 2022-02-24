Boston to get £3.9m facelift to attract shoppers and tourists
Almost £4m is to be spent on revitalising historic buildings and shopfronts in Boston in a bid draw customers back to the high street.
The money is to be used to improve properties around Market Place, Strait Bargate and Wide Bargate.
Michelle Sacks, from Boston Borough Council, said she hoped it would boost tourism in the town and help combat the growth of online shopping.
She said she wanted "people back off computers and into the town centre".
Ms Sacks, the council's deputy chief executive, said the issue of online shopping had been "exacerbated by Covid".
"We have so many fantastic buildings but some are a little tired and need bringing back to life," she said
"Making the place more attractive is what will drive people in."
Similar work has already been carried out in the town, such as the renovation of a jewellers in Market Place, which was overseen by Historic England's Partnership Scheme in Conservation Areas.
The new "Healing the High Street" project is being coordinated by Heritage Lincolnshire.
Michael Ashton, from the charity, said the funding from the National Heritage Lottery Fund was "one of the most significant" investments" in its 30-year history.
Jane Keightley, who runs Boston History Tours, said in the medieval period the town was "second only to London as a port" and the Georgian era also saw a burst of prosperity as the fens started to be drained.
"Don't rush around the town centre look up and you'll notice the treasures we have", she added.
Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive of Visit Lincoln, said: "The funding will make a real difference, stimulating more inward investment over the years to come.
"But more importantly, I think it will generate civic pride as business owners and residents see Heritage Lincolnshire giving the gems across Boston their TLC."
