Human remains found in Boston park belong to suspected murder victim
- Published
Human bones discovered in a park in Lincolnshire have been identified as the remains of a suspected murder victim.
Lincolnshire Police said DNA tests confirmed bones found in Witham Way Country Park, Boston, belong to Ilona Golabek.
Ms Golabek, 27, was last seen alive in Boston on 9 November.
Kamil Ranoszek, 40, of Wormgate, Boston, has been charged with her murder.
Police then discovered further remains "concealed in bags" following a search by specialist officers, the force said.
Det Insp Andy McWatt said searches at the park were ongoing.
He said: "Ilona's family are aware and our thoughts are with them.
"We are continuing our appeal for witnesses, and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the park to contact us".
A provisional trial date for Mr Ranoszek has been set for 25 April.
