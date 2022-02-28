Bardney: Attempted murder arrests after man stabbed
- Published
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed near Lincoln.
Police said the 32-year-old was found seriously injured at a property on Knowles Way in Bardney on Saturday night after they were called to reports of a car being stolen from the address.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and detectives say his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.
The men, aged between 26 and 35, remain in custody for questioning.
Lincolnshire Police said officers were still searching for the stolen car, which was a blue Audi S4 with the registration number YY67 XDA.
The force has appealed for anyone with information, or who may have seen the vehicle, to get in touch.
