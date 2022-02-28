Ukraine conflict: Hundreds gather at Lincoln Cathedral vigil
- Published
Hundreds of people have taken part in a vigil at Lincoln Cathedral to show their solidarity with Ukraine.
Those who attended the event on Sunday evening held a two-minute silence and lit candles.
A separate service was also held earlier inside the cathedral, which had been lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
Bradley Wall, who helped organised the vigil, said he felt compelled to do something in light of recent events.
He said he was "horrified" by what had happened, "especially when you see the might of Russia and all of the forces they have... it does make you feel like you want to do something", he said.
Mr Wall said he had visited Ukraine at the start of the pandemic.
"We made some friends over there and now you just can't believe where I was posing for a nice photo on a holiday, I'm now seeing it charred to bits," he said.
He said he had organised the vigil with the help of a few friends, and "wasn't sure" how well it would be attended.
However, he said he was pleased with the response, adding that it was a "very emotional" evening, with some people in the crowd in tears.
"What did surprise me more than anything was the actual number of people from Ukraine who were there, or had close links with people from Ukraine," he added.
Iyran and Victoria attended the vigil and said they wanted to send a message of hope to their families and friends back in Ukraine.
Others with family in Ukraine told BBC Radio Lincolnshire the situation was "heartbreaking", and it was important to "show their support in this time of crisis".
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.