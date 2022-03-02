Ukraine conflict: MP faces backlash over 'we have done our bit' comments
- Published
A Lincolnshire MP has faced a backlash over comments he made during a debate on the refugee crisis in Ukraine.
Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough, told the Commons "we have done our bit" on immigration from Eastern Europe.
He said migration from the region had already led to "extreme pressure in terms of housing and jobs".
The veteran MP's comments have been criticised by politicians, local residents and some celebrities.
He made the remarks in response to Home Secretary Pritti Patel's statement on changes to the UK immigration system to help those fleeing Ukraine.
He said: "Everybody wants to be humanitarian, but she is under pressure to have a visa-free scheme like the rest of Europe.
"I think we have to remember that, unlike the rest of Europe, we have uniquely liberal labour laws and we speak English, so we are the country of choice for mass immigration.
"And therefore I do urge her to as well as listen to all these humanitarian voices, to listen to the voices of people from for instance in Lincolnshire, where we really feel we have done really our bit in terms of migration from eastern Europe."
Sir Edward told MPs "we have to be honest about this" and praised Ms Patel for "not throwing away the immigration rule book".
His comments have garnered an angry response locally and nationally with businesswoman Deborah Meaden, of Dragons' Den fame, sharing footage of the speech and posing the question: "Does he speak for you Lincolnshire?"
One Lincolnshire resident said: "As a Lincolnshire resident, he absolutely does not speak for me. No-one has 'done their bit' until each of the most basic of human needs - food, warmth and shelter are met for everyone, regardless of race or nationality."
Lincolnshire-based actor Colin McFarlane, who provides the voice of ITV's The Cube, said on Twitter "where's his humanity?".
Colin McFarlane (@colinmcfarlane) March 2, 2022: "I live in Lincolnshire & @EdwardLeighMP doesn't speak for me. This is a humanitarian crisis where's his humanity? An understaffed #NHS & Social-care sector is just one area that could be transformed by welcoming people in peril"
Council officials have also condemned the remarks.
Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, said he was "absolutely outraged", adding: "Come on Sir Edward - where's your humanity? This is not about economic migration.
"This is about women and children being torn from their country by Russian aggression and fleeing across Europe.
"We shouldn't be putting hurdles in their way."
In a statement, Lincolnshire County Council said it and other local authorities were united in doing everything possible to help those displaced by "this horrific war".
Residents in the MP's Gainsborough constituency also dismissed his remarks, with one woman telling BBC Look North the UK needed to do a lot more.
"We need to hear their stories and let them penetrate our hearts," she said.
Sir Edward Leigh has been approached by the BBC but was not available for comment.
The prime minister announced on Tuesday that the UK could take in 200,000 or more Ukrainian refugees as the government extends its help to more people fleeing the war.
Boris Johnson told the Commons "we are prepared to do everything we can to help Ukrainians fleeing the theatre of conflict".
