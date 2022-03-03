Darren Kirk: Man pleads not guilty to Spalding fatal stabbing
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering another man in a knife attack in Spalding last year.
Darren Kirk, 52, died from a stab wound to the chest following an incident at a property in Cygnet Court on 20 December.
Wayne Rule denies murdering Mr Kirk. He also denies the attempted murder of Mark Stone, who was injured on the same day at an address in Bowditch Road.
Mr Rule, 45, of Cygnet Court, is due to stand trial on 4 July.
On Thursday, Judge Simon Hirst remanded Mr Rule back into custody ahead of his next appearance at Lincoln Crown Court.
