Lincolnshire Police officer Fraser McDowall denies raping woman
A serving Lincolnshire Police officer has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman.
PC Fraser McDowall, 23, is alleged to have attacked the woman in Lincoln on 16 October 2021 while he was off duty.
The Lincoln-based officer denied the charge when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The probationary officer, who lives near Lincoln, was released on conditional bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 7 April.
Lincolnshire Police had said Mr McDowall was suspended pending an inquiry by the force's Professional Standards Department.
