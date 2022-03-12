Arrest after car crashes into Lincoln house
- Published
A driver who crashed a car into a house in Lincoln has been arrested, police have said.
The 21 plate Audi Q3 hit the property on the corner of Queensway and Wragby Road at about 20:30 GTMT on Friday.
Lincolnshire Police said the driver had tested positive for cannabis on a drug wipe and remained in custody.
A force spokesperson said no-one had been injured, but added there had been significant damage to the house's integrated garage.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.
A spokesperson added: "Footage of the vehicle before or during the collision would be appreciated."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.