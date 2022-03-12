Arrest after man injured in Lincoln city centre fight
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a fight in Lincoln.
The incident, between two men, took place on the High Street at about 03:20 GMT.
The injured man was taken to Lincoln County Hospital with a head injury, but has been transferred to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.
Lincolnshire Police said part of High Street remained cordoned off to enable their investigation.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the fight or events leading up to it to contact them.
