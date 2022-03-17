Broadholme death: Victim named in murder inquiry
- Published
A man who was found dead at a house in a Lincolnshire village has been named as Saulius Badgziunas.
The 58-year-old's body was discovered on Monday at a house on School Lane, Broadholme, near Saxilby prompting a murder investigation.
Police went to the property at about 13:40 GMT following a call from the ambulance service.
A 48-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody, Lincolnshire Police said.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
People who may have driven along School Lane between 08:00 and 14:00 on Monday and have dashcam footage are also asked to come forward.
The arrested man remains in custody following a court extension, the force said.
Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said it was a "tragic incident".
"We would like to reassure people that we believe this incident involved people who were known to each other," he said.
"As always we are keeping an open mind on the circumstances which led to his death."
