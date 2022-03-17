Dean Gray death: Terence Hardy cleared of murder
A man has been found not guilty of murdering a man who died following a fight in a Lincolnshire village.
Dean Gray, 46, died in hospital after suffering head injuries during an incident in Fairfield Yard, Long Bennington, last August.
Terence Hardy, 35, who previously admitted manslaughter, was cleared of murder following a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.
Hardy, of Main Road, Long Bennington, is due to be sentenced at a later date.
A second man, Stuart Gray, 63, also of Main Road, was cleared of manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.
