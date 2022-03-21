Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Lincolnshire
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in a Lincolnshire village.
The woman, aged 52, died at the scene following the collision on the A16 in Burwell, near Louth, at about 15:30 GMT on Sunday.
Lincolnshire Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.
The driver of the car, a Ford Kuga, was not seriously hurt, a spokesperson for the force added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.