Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Lincolnshire

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in a Lincolnshire village.

The woman, aged 52, died at the scene following the collision on the A16 in Burwell, near Louth, at about 15:30 GMT on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police have appealed for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to get in touch.

The driver of the car, a Ford Kuga, was not seriously hurt, a spokesperson for the force added.

