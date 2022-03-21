Lincoln Co-op robbery: Three arrested, one sought
Staff at a Co-op store were threatened with a knife during an armed robbery.
About £350 in cash was taken in the raid on the shop in Queen Elizabeth Road, Lincoln, on Saturday morning.
No-one was hurt and police arrested three men, aged 25, 28 and 33, on suspicion of robbery and assisting an offender.
Lincolnshire Police has released an image of a fourth man officers want to speak to in connection with the robbery.
