Lincoln student flats build to go ahead despite university objections
- Published
The site of a former First World War aircraft factory in Lincoln is set to be converted into student accommodation despite objections from a university.
City of Lincoln Council approved plans to build flats for up to 600 students, where the William Sinclair and Ruston buildings once stood on Firth Road.
However, the University of Lincoln had argued there was already a surplus of student accommodation in the city.
Developer Ashcourt Group had said the build would help regenerate the area.
The Ruston Factory was demolished in 2019 and the site had previously been billed for housing or commercial development, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a report, the company said the build, located within a 10-minute walk of the campus, would "meet the demand from the growing university".
However, the university objected saying there "is a surplus of student accommodation in the city, currently of 2,670 beds which would rise to 3,542 in 2023".
It said there was currently sufficient student accommodation to "support the predicted forecast rise of student numbers over the next decade".
Ashcourt Group, which was given planning permission on Wednesday, said it believed its project would reduce demand for properties in areas such as the West End and free up "traditional housing stock" for families.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.