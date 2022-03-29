Lincoln Hospital fire closes A&E department
A fire has closed the accident and emergency department at Lincoln County Hospital.
Patients and staff were evacuated from A&E at about 03:00 BST, said United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT).
Lincolnshire Police tweeted: "Due to a fire at A&E in Lincoln hospital, it is currently closed until further notice, please avoid attending."
The fire is now out and all fire engines are thought to have left. The rest of the hospital is open.
Urgent cases are being redirected to the outpatients' department next door.
A ULHT spokesperson said a major incident had been declared, but added: "Nobody was injured and patients are now being cared for in other areas of the hospital.
"The fire has been extinguished, but our Emergency Department remains closed at this time.
"While we work to reopen our Emergency Department, we ask that you do not to attend the department."
Anyone needing non-life-threatening urgent or emergency care should call 111 or visit NHS 111 online for advice, the trust added.
People should continue to call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.
Patients who were due to have an X-ray, CT or MRI scan on Monday are also asked not to attend the hospital. All affected patients will be contacted.
One A&E patient, Milly, said: "I'm fine surprisingly, it wasn't scary. We didn't even think it was a fire until we came outside and saw the smoke and orange glow over the building, it looked like a sunset really.
"There were a lot of patients outside but it was calm, there wasn't any panic or mayhem, the staff were really calm and offered us blankets because it was freezing.
"The critical care patients were put in ambulances and after about 20-30 minutes we were all taken inside to outpatients."
