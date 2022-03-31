First 200 Homes for Ukraine scheme refugees to arrive in Lincolnshire
About 200 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland are set to arrive in Lincolnshire.
The first phase of the Homes for Ukraine scheme will see about 30 evacuees arriving in each of the county's seven districts over the next few weeks.
It is part of the government's plan to house people escaping the war-torn country with host families in the UK.
Charities say the application process is "too difficult" for those fleeing
The latest government figures show that there have been 2,700 visas issued for refugees coming to the UK as part of Homes for Ukraine - fewer than 10% of the 28,300 applications made in the first 15 days.
Under the scheme hosts and guests are required to find each other and make a match before either side can then make the necessary visa application.
Lord Harrington, refugees minister, has admitted the forms took "too long" to fill in and said the government was trying to speed up the process.
'Hearts and homes'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, potential hosts will now be have their homes checked by local councils to ensure they are suitable.
Richard Wright, Conservative leader of North Kesteven District Council and county representative on the regional migration board, thanked people who has who had "offered up their hearts and homes".
"Lincolnshire is clearly standing ready to welcome as many evacuating Ukrainians as we are able to and to offer the levels of support necessary to assist them and their sponsoring hosts in settling into their new circumstances at a pace that respects their need for time and space," he said.
Hosts are being supported by the Lincolnshire Resettlement Partnership which expects more arrivals over the coming months.
Earlier this month, Sir Edward Leigh, Conservative MP for Gainsborough was criticised over comments he made during a debate on Ukraine, when he said the county had "done our bit" on immigration from Eastern Europe adding that migration had already led to "extreme pressure in terms of housing and jobs".
He later claimed his comments were "misinterpreted or taken out of context".
