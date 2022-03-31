Lincoln City to silence Dambusters March and air raid sirens due to Ukraine war
- Published
A football club has suspended the playing of the Dambusters March and the use of an air raid siren at matches while the war in Ukraine continues.
Traditionally, the famous World War Two film theme had been played before each Lincoln City home game, while the siren was sounded ahead of corner kicks.
But the club and fans said they should be silenced for the rest of the season.
Lincoln City claims a long association with the Dambusters 617 Squadron, which was based at nearby RAF Scampton.
The EFL League One side agreed the move at a supporters board meeting.
'Challenging matter'
Lincoln City FC chief executive Liam Scully said the club wanted to strike an appropriate balance between its "long-standing synonymous gestures and actions".
The decision was a "very challenging matter to navigate" and could "polarise views", Mr Scully said.
However, he asked asked fans to support the move "in the spirit the decision was made" and said it would be reviewed at the end of the season.
The Dambusters 617 Squadron famously flew Lancaster bombers from RAF Scampton to destroy dams in Germany's Ruhr Valley during World War Two.
Many bomber crews used Lincoln Cathedral as a landmark to let them know they had returned home safely.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.