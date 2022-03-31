Lincoln hospital: A&E reopens after suspected arson attack
A hospital A&E department has reopened after a suspected arson attack caused "extensive damage".
Patients and staff had to be evacuated from Lincoln County Hospital's emergency unit when a fire broke out at about 03:00 BST on Tuesday.
Nobody was injured but patients had to be cared for in other areas of the hospital and some appointments were cancelled.
A 56-year-old man has been charged with arson in connection with the incident.
'Around the clock'
Andrew Morgan, chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, said the A&E department had reopened after staff had worked "around the clock to clean and restore all areas".
He said the Trust was in the process of receiving two mobile CT scanners and a mobile MRI scanner to allow services to return to normal after equipment was damaged in the fire.
He thanked the emergency services involved in tackling the blaze and said he appreciated the "understanding and support shown by the people of Lincolnshire".
A spokesperson for the Trust said: "Outpatient appointments are going ahead with a small number of exceptions. Patients will be contacted directly and their appointments rearranged where this is the case."
Meanwhile, patients who were due to have an X-ray, CT or MRI scan on Thursday, have been asked not to attend the hospital.
Those affected would be contacted directly, the trust said.
John Gillion Watson, 56, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 27 April charged with arson recklessly endangering life.
