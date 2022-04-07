Lincolnshire Police PC Frazer McDowall faces trial over rape charge
- Published
A serving Lincolnshire Police officer who denies raping a 20-year-old woman will face a trial.
PC Frazer McDowall, 23, is alleged to have attacked the woman in Lincoln on 16 October while he was off duty.
Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, the Lincoln-based officer denied the charge.
The probationary officer, who lives near Lincoln, was released on conditional bail with a trial due to start at the same court on 5 December.
Lincolnshire Police previously said PC McDowall was suspended pending an inquiry by the force's Professional Standards Department.
