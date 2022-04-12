Demands on Lincolnshire horse charity up as living costs rise
A rescue centre says it has taken more calls from owners struggling to afford the upkeep of their horses in the last three months than in the whole of 2021.
Bransby Horses, near Lincoln, said it had had 25 requests from people asking them to take their horse so far this year, up from 22 last year.
The charity said half the owners who contacted them said they could no longer afford to keep their animal.
The centre has also reported a rise in the number of horses being abandoned.
Welfare manager Rachel Jenkinson said the rise in living costs was having an impact on owners.
"There was an increase in horse ownership through Covid, as there was with dogs and other animals," she said.
"We are all now beginning to feel the pinch of the financial situation.
"So that has a knock-on effect with everything that you have to do with your horse, whether that's the farrier costs, your vet fees, your livery yard, all of the costs will be going up."
The centre is also dealing with an increased number of abandoned horses that come into its care. Ten horses have been taken in since January, compared with 22 in the whole of 2021.
With many abandoned horses found in poor physical condition, eight animals have had to be put down in a six-week period.
Staff at the centre are being given emotional support as a result, including offers of counselling.
Emma Carter said: "We've put on workshops for resilience training. Also looking at how people process grief.
"We've got lots of different systems in place to make sure everybody takes care of each other."
The charity, which is reliant on public support, also said it has "growing concerns" the cost of living crisis could affect its income from donations.
