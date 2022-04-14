Lincolnshire hospital trust declares critical incident
"Exceptional demand" has led bosses at four Lincolnshire hospitals to declare a critical incident.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said it was working with partners to prioritise treatment at its sites in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.
Chief executive Andrew Morgan said Covid pressures and a recent fire at Lincoln hospital which cut "diagnostic capability" had also had an effect.
However, he said essential services remained "fully open".
"We are continuing to work with our system partners to prioritise those in most urgent need of hospital treatment," he said.
"We urge people to get medical help when they need it for non life-threatening issues by using NHS 111 online.
"Despite the current demand, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require emergency medical help, please continue to come forward."
The fire at Lincoln County Hospital on 29 March broke out in the site's A&E department, causing extensive damage to X-ray, CT and MRI scanners.
Visiting restrictions were reintroduced across the trust on 30 March due to the surge in Omicron Coronavirus cases.
Critical incidents are seen as a warning to the wider health system that measures are being taken to safeguard the most vital areas of healthcare.
ULHT previously declared a critical incident in January.
At the time, medical director Dr Colin Farquharson said there were "significant staffing pressures due to absence related to Covid-19".
