Lincolnshire hospital trust: Critical incident stood down
- Published
A critical incident declared by a hospital trust amid exceptionally high levels of demand has ended.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said on Thursday it was prioritising services at its hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham.
Chief executive Andrew Morgan said Covid pressures and a recent fire at Lincoln hospital which cut "diagnostic capability" had also had an impact.
On Friday, ULHT confirmed that it had stood down from a critical incident.
Critical incidents are seen as a warning to the wider health system that measures are being taken to safeguard the most vital areas of healthcare.
ULHT previously declared a critical incident in January.
At the time, medical director Dr Colin Farquharson said there were "significant staffing pressures due to absence related to Covid-19".
Visiting restrictions were also reintroduced across the trust on 30 March due to the surge in Omicron coronavirus cases.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.