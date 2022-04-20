Lincolnshire bird flu outbreak blamed on 'poor virus control'
Last winter's worst outbreak of bird flu, which happened in Lincolnshire, was due to "poor virus control", officials have said.
There were a total of 15 outbreaks of the H5N1 virus around Alford, Louth and Mablethorpe, leading to 1.2 million birds being culled since December.
That transmission was "unprecedented" for the county and for the country as a whole, Trading Standards officers said.
Lack of cleaning and disinfection were likely causes, councillors were told.
Since November last year, there were more than 60 confirmed bird flu outbreaks across England, with the virus first being confirmed in Lincolnshire on 11 and 12 December.
'Stark reminder'
Trading Standards manager Mark Keal was asked about the high case rate by Lincolnshire County Council's public protection and communities scrutiny committee.
He said: "Poor virus control is the likely explanation. It can be that a premises isn't secured, or that wild birds have access to the stock.
"Measures like cleansing and disinfection can be used to minimise the risk. [Lack of that] is the likely cause in this case."
Mr Keal said the outbreak was a "stark reminder of how animal diseases can disrupt farms, cause risk to the public and cause significant financial harm".
Temporary disease control zones were set up around the farms where the disease was found in an effort to stop its spread.
All of those zones had now been lifted, and Trading Standards officers confirmed there were no more more suspected cases in Lincolnshire, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The government is expected to spend millions of pounds in compensating farmers who had animals culled.
It is estimated that the outbreaks cost Lincolnshire's Trading Standards services around £10,000 and 210 officer days, which meant other inspections had been delayed, councillors were told.
