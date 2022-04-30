Elections 2022: Will Lincoln voters be swayed by national events? Published 21 minutes ago

Image source, Travelpix Ltd/Getty Images Image caption, The City of Lincoln Council has 33 councillors, with three representing each of the 11 wards

Voters in Lincoln will head to the polls on 5 May to decide a third of the seats on the city council.

The City of Lincoln Council has 33 councillors in total, with three for each of the 11 wards.

Labour currently runs the city with 22 councillors, the Conservatives have 10 and the Liberal Democrats one.

One seat is up for grabs in each ward this time round, with voters choosing who they want to run services that affect everyday life.

Local councils are responsible for everything from bins, parks and planning applications to managing schemes to tackle climate change.

The elections come amid soaring fuel and energy prices, and while local councils have little direct control over the cost of living they are on the front line of delivering support.

Ahead of the vote, BBC Radio Lincolnshire asked local residents for their thoughts on what mattered most.

Image caption, From left to right: Phil Hockney, Lisa Shepherd, Pete Wilkinson and Karen Collins

Karen Collins, 67, said she was concerned about the rising cost of energy, council tax and food.

"I'm a pensioner and I'm still having to work," she said, adding that national issues "will be at the back of my mind at the time of voting".

On the subject of party politics, Lisa Shepherd, 47, said: "I'm not sure one's better than the other if I'm honest."

However, she said if she did choose to vote her decision would be based on national and international issues.

"The Ukraine crisis, and what's going on in the economy as well - inflation is a big factor, it's hitting hard at the tills," she said.

Likewise, Phil Hockney, 75, said he would base how he voted on what was going on the wider world.

"The cost of living is ridiculous," he said.

Others raised concerns about local issues, including anti-social behaviour, parks and green spaces, and facilities for younger children.

Pete Wilkinson, 67, said transport was a key issue for him.

"I'm looking at what the local council can do for us," he said.

Image source, Travelpix Ltd/Getty Images Image caption, Some local residents raised concerns about local issues, including anti-social behaviour, parks and green spaces, and facilities for younger children

Here is what the parties had to say (in alphabetical order):

The Conservative Party

Lincoln Conservatives said the cost of living crisis was "a real concern" and welcomed the steps taken by central government, including the £150 council tax rebate, which will be administered by local councils.

On local issues, a spokesperson said: "Our proposals for a freeze on parking charges, and the re-opening of the Westgate toilets, will encourage tourism, while an hour of free parking in the city will help boost the local economy."

The party said it was also pushing for more to be done to tackle anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping, and for greater investment in green spaces, tree planting and improved recycling rates.

Green Party

The Green Party said it recognised the difficulties facing many people in the city, with rising energy and food costs, and said it would push for more renewable energy provision and investment in building insulation and energy efficiency.

"We want to make walking and cycling easier and safer, improve public transport, and increase provision for electric vehicles, all to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality," a spokesperson said.

Tackling climate change remained a top priority, they added.

Labour Party

Labour said it was introducing a £2.75m scheme for home insulation in a bid to reduce energy use and fuel poverty.

On local issues, the party said it was bringing in measures to combat fly-tipping, so that waste can be disposed of in an appropriate and eco-friendly manner, along with a further expansion of CCTV to ensure the safety of residents.

The council, which has signed up to a pledge to cut carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, said it was also planning "further initiatives for the greening of the city".

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to introduce a "one-off Robin Hood tax" on the profits of big oil and gas firms to fund an extension of the warm homes discount and winter fuel allowance.

Locally, the party said it had been out speaking to residents to understand and act on what was important to them.

"Residents had raised concerns over the poor state of Lincoln's bus shelters, the lack of youth provision and the lack of affordable and quality housing," a spokesperson said.

The party told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it also wanted to "bring people" together to tackle the climate emergency.

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition (TUSC)

The Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition said the cost of living crisis was "an indictment of the policies of privatisation".

"TUSC believes that councils could take immediate steps to insulate homes to tackle energy waste, [and] help residents struggling to make ends meet by freezing council rents and charges, reversing cuts to local welfare provision, and tackling poor home insulation," a spokesperson said.

The party also called for public transport to be brought back under public control, which it said would help to reduce fares and promote a more environmentally-friendly way to travel.

Is there an election in my area?

