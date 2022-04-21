Lincolnshire Police custody nurse Paul Bright suspended for misconduct
- Published
A custody nurse at Lincoln police station has been suspended after a "deplorable" list of misconduct.
Paul Bright admitted failing to refer a patient with a head injury to hospital and did not properly assess a diabetic patient who suffered a seizure.
He also failed to properly record medication on several occasions and lied about checks that he had not done.
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found his "fitness to practise is impaired by reason of your misconduct".
He was suspended for six months, with an interim suspension order for another 18 months. The hearing was told Mr Bright did not intend to return to the nursing profession.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Bright was employed by CRG Forensic Medical Services, which supplies medical personnel to police forces.
He was charged with nine breaches by the NMC while working at the Lincoln custody suite between November 2018 and June 2020, and another four from a previous job at an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre in Barnsley.
'Significant risk'
The panel heard that on one occasion while working for Lincolnshire Police, he did not refer a patient to hospital despite concerns they had Covid-19. He also failed to carry out a 60-minute review of a patient suffering from alcohol withdrawal, then falsely claimed he had.
In February 2020, CRG gave Mr Bright a personal improvement plan to address the areas of concern. This was extended as mistakes continue to be made.
Mr Bright admitted to all charges at both his current and past job, and the NMC said it had no choice but to suspend him.
"The registrant's actions gave rise to a significant risk of harm to patients in failing to administer correct medications, properly record medication and incidents, and in failing to adequately assess and care for patients, particularly vulnerable patients that required regular checks," the hearing concluded.
"The registrant's failings would be viewed as deplorable by a fellow nurse, and accordingly, must constitute misconduct."
The panel was told that he had personal and family issues at the time.
The BBC has approached Lincolnshire Police and CRG Forensic Medical Services for a response.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.