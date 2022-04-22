RAF Waddington and RAF Scampton personnel parade through Lincoln
- Published
More than 100 personnel from two RAF stations have paraded through Lincoln to exercise their freedom of the city.
The honour was awarded to RAF Waddington in 1959 and to RAF Scampton in 1993.
It was the first time since 2019 the parade has been held due to Covid, and was Scampton's last parade prior to its closure at the end of 2022.
The honour gives both stations the right to march "with drums beating, colours flying, and bayonets fixed".
Scampton's station commander, Wg Cdr Neill Atkins, said it had been a great honour to parade through the city, particularly as it was the last such occasion before the station closes.
"With the station's history dating back to 1916, we celebrate those who have served before and who inspire our next generation of Royal Air Force personnel. In our final year, RAF Scampton continues to enjoy its long-standing relationships within our communities," he said.
Today over 100 personnel from RAF Waddington and RAF Scampton paraded through Lincoln to exercise their Freedom of the City.— City of Lincoln Council (@lincolncouncil) April 22, 2022
Freedom of the City was awarded to RAF Waddington in 1959, and RAF Scampton in 1993.@RAFWaddington @RAFScampton pic.twitter.com/9PQdK1rIOx
Waddington's station commander Gp Cpt Mark Lorriman-Hughes said the RAF shared "an incredibly strong bond" with the city, its residents and the wider community.
"After three long years, where we have been unable to honour this tradition due to Covid, today has been an absolute pleasure and a genuine privilege," he added.
The event also featured a flypast by the Sentry E-3D - dubbed the RAF's eye in the sky, which returned to RAF Waddington last year after making its final operational flight ahead of retirement.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.