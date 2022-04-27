Lincoln Hospital fire: Man denies arson attack on A&E department
A man has denied starting a fire which led to the closure of the emergency department at a Lincolnshire hospital.
Patients and staff had to be evacuated from Lincoln County Hospital's A&E when a fire broke out on 29 March, causing an estimated £180,000 of damage.
John Gillion Watson, 56, denied a charged of arson with intent to endanger life when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Mr Watson, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, will face trial on 26 September.
Nobody was hurt during the fire but ambulances had to be diverted and the department was shut for nearly two days.
Mr Watson, who faces an alternative offence of arson reckless as to whether life endangered, was remanded into custody until 5 September when he is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing.
