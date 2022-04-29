Mablethorpe: 'Chubby' barefoot vandal smashes car windows
- Published
A barefoot "chubby" vandal smashed the windows of seven cars with a baseball bat, police have said.
The Lincolnshire force said the man, described as white, about 5ft 6ins tall, and of a chubby build, attacked the vehicles in King's Court, Mablethorpe, at 22:30 BST on 21 April.
He was said to have worn jogging bottoms and a navy blue T-shirt and had short brown hair, police said.
Officers asked anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.
