Sleaford couple found dead in house named by police
- Published
A couple who were found dead at their home have been named by police.
Deividas Gabalis, 40, and Diana Gabaliene, 33, were discovered at the house in George Street, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, on Sunday afternoon.
Police said they were trying to establish the facts surrounding their deaths but were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Tributes were paid to the couple, who are understood to have three children, by two fitness clubs they attended.
The Sleaford Fight Academy, a martial arts school of which Ms Gabaliene was a member, said they were "devastated" by her death and described her as one of their "longest, most hard working students".
"D was one of our original members from when we started pre-covid inside New Image Gym. A shy girl who asked a member of staff if she could join in as she was too scared to approach us herself. From there she fell in love with the sport."
The academy said Ms Gabaliene was much-loved and "a huge part of the club, even represented us in the ring last December".
"She leaves us with a huge hole in the heart of this club," it added.
The New Image Gym expressed its "condolences to long term members of our gym who unfortunately lost their lives".
"RIP to Deividas and Diana and our huge condolences to your friends, family and most importantly three young children."
Lincolnshire Police said its investigation was continuing and "our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved".
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 16:00 BST on Sunday following reports of two people being injured in the house, the force had said.
Detectives said they did not think there was any wider threat to the public.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.