Lincoln local election results 2022: Labour retains control
The Labour Party retained control of City of Lincoln Council despite polls seeing the lowest turnout in seven years.
A third of the authority's 33 seats were up for election and the party kept hold of 22. The Conservatives have nine and the Liberal Democrats control two.
While Labour gained a seat from the Tories, it lost one to the Lib Dems.
A total of 18,285 voters meant a 29.07% turnout, making it the fewest people at the polls in recent elections.
Despite Labour's Joshua Wells gaining the Minster seat from the Conservatives, the party lost the Abbey ward to the Liberal Democrats' Martin Christopher.
Labour, which has controlled the council for more than a decade, previously held 22 seats while Conservatives had 10 and Liberal Democrats, one.
Analysis by Sharon Edwards, BBC Radio Lincolnshire political reporter
Abbey has been solidly Labour since the authority's inception in the 1970s.
But it lost another Abbey seat to the Liberal Democrats - the second time in two years.
The Lib Dems said the area's problems of littering and fly-tipping had been ignored while funds were being pumped into other areas of the city.
Labour argued the Lib Dems saturated Abbey with electioneering while failing to make any inroads elsewhere in the city.
Lincoln scoreboard
Counting complete. After 11 of 11 seats declared.
Labour
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 7
- Councillors elected in 2022 change 0
- Councillors overall total 22
Conservative
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 3
- Councillors elected in 2022 change -1
- Councillors overall total 9
Liberal Democrat
- Councillors elected in 2022 total 1
- Councillors elected in 2022 change +1
- Councillors overall total 2
