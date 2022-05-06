Sleaford: Police treat couple's deaths as murder-suicide
The deaths of couple found dead at their home in Lincolnshire are being treated as a murder-suicide, police have said.
Diana Gabaliene, 33, and Deividas Gabalis, 40, were discovered in George Street, Sleaford, on Sunday.
Lincolnshire Police said initial post-mortem results showed Diana Gabaliene died from strangulation and Deividas Gabalis from hanging.
The force confirmed nobody else was being sought over the deaths.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 16:00 BST on Sunday after reports of two people being injured in the house.
Ms Gabaliene worked for a care home in the Holdingham area of the town. Mr Gabalis worked for food manufacturer Moy Park in nearby Anwick.
The couple are understood to have three children and an online fundraising page has been set up to help them.
A spokesperson for the force said a file would now be prepared for the coroner.
