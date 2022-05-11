Dean Gray death: Man jailed for killing relative over family feud
A man has been jailed for eight years for causing the death of a relative in a fight after a family feud.
Dean Gray, 46, died in hospital after being attacked by Terrence Hardy in Long Bennington.
Hardy, 35, of Long Bennington, attacked Mr Gray on 11 August, punching him repeatedly and knocking him to the ground, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
He was cleared of murder following a trial in March, but had previously admitted manslaughter.
Following the incident at Fairfield Motors in the village Mr Gray walked into Grantham Hospital with blood pouring from his head.
He died two days later as a result of his injuries.
The court heard much of what happened was captured on CCTV and was witnessed by Mr Gray's children.
Andrew Selby QC, mitigating, said the fight was the result of a "disagreement between two sides of the same family".
Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst said it was a brutal attack on Mr Gray, which continued despite him offering no resistance.
He said it was clear Mr Gray was was a much loved father, husband and son and said the impact on his children "of watching their father being killed, must be very significant."
