Lincolnshire and Yorkshire beaches get Blue Flag and Seaside awards
- Published
Sixteen beaches across Lincolnshire and Yorkshire have received awards from Keep Britain Tidy.
Five were given Blue Flag status, an international award recognising water quality, safety and cleanliness.
They include Central Beach in Mablethorpe, Central Beach in Skegness, Central Beach in Sutton on Sea as well as Scarborough's North Bay and Whitby.
East Lindsey District Council said people could visit the beaches with confidence.
Blue Flag is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education.
Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of resorts.
Councillor Martin Foster, from East Lindsey Council, thanked staff and volunteers for their hard work.
He said: "This success would not have been possible without our dedicated neighbourhoods teams that work early mornings until late evenings, seven days a week, to ensure our beaches look their best."
A total of 128 beaches in England have received Seaside Awards in the annual Keep Britain Tidy honours and 80 have been awarded Blue Flag status.
The beaches in Yorkshire given Seaside Awards were:
- Scarborough North Bay
- Whitby
- Bridlington North
- Bridlington South
- Hornsea
- Wilsthorpe
- South Landing
- Withernsea
- Filey
- Runswick Bay
- Cayton Bay
- Robin Hood's Bay
- Scarborough South Bay
Keep Britain Tidy's chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: "People who visit a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards."
