Coningsby BBMF Spitfire suffers 'technical fault' on landing
A Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) has come off the runway following a "minor technical fault" while landing at its base.
The historic plane was "brought swiftly to a halt on the grass" at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, the RAF said.
There was no further damage to the aircraft or runway and the pilot was not injured, a spokesperson added.
The BBMF performs public displays around the UK.
The Spitfire is one of six flown by BBMF pilots, as well as two Hurricanes, a C47 Dakota, two Chipmunk aircraft and one of only two airworthy Lancaster bombers in the world.
The flight was formed to honour those involved in the Battle of Britain and the plane has taken part in thousands of events over the years.
