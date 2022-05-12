Lincolnshire PC who accessed confidential data given final warning
A police officer who accessed confidential data without permission has been given a final written warning.
A disciplinary panel found Lincoln-based PC Claire Riches' actions between September 2019 and February 2021 amounted to gross misconduct.
The panel said her behaviour breached professional behaviour standards around orders and instructions, discreditable conduct and confidentiality.
The warning will stay on her record for two years, Lincolnshire Police said.
