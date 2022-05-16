Margaret Thatcher statue egg throwing condemned by university
A university has said it "does not condone defacement" after a staff member was accused of egging a statue of Margaret Thatcher in Grantham.
Jeremy Webster, deputy director at the University of Leicester's Attenborough Arts Centre, is alleged to have thrown eggs shortly after its installation.
Three were thrown at the monument on Sunday morning, with one hitting it.
A university spokesperson said the matter was being addressed "in line with the university's own procedures".
The BBC has attempted to contact Mr Webster for comment.
Kerry Law, chief marketing and engagement officer at the university, said: "The University of Leicester has a long-standing history of supporting art, fostering creativity and protecting creative freedom.
"It does not condone any form of defacement and takes any act of defacement extremely seriously.
"This matter will be addressed in line with the university's own procedures."
Lincolnshire Police said no arrests had been made but the force did receive a report of criminal damage.
Officers attended the scene on Sunday, and egg residue and a piece of shell could be seen on the statue's lower half.
The statue was lowered into place atop a 10ft (3m) high plinth under CCTV surveillance to minimise the risk of vandalism.
Reaction to the alleged vandalism has been mixed.
Mrs Thatcher's daughter, Carol, who lives outside the UK, said she had not seen the sculpture but remarked that it was "not a good time to be a statue anywhere these days, it seems".
Meanwhile, Neil Kinnock, who led the Labour party between 1983 and 1992, condemned the egging, adding: "The statue should be respected, full stop."
After Westminster Council turned down the £300,000 statue in 2018, amid fears of "civil disobedience and vandalism", it was offered to Baroness Thatcher's home town of Grantham.
However, a planned £100,000 unveiling ceremony attracted criticism in 2020 and when one Facebook group proposed an "egg-throwing contest" more than 13,000 people expressed interest.
The taxpayer-funded event was later abandoned by the council and an official ceremony, funded through donations, will take place at a later date.
Installed without ceremony on Sunday, the statue towers over St Peter's Hill Green - close to the site of the grocers shop owned by Baroness Thatcher's family.
The former prime minister was born in Grantham in 1925 and died in April 2013, aged 87.
