Holbeach building scheme set for approval despite MP's objections
- Published
A plan for almost 200 homes is set to be approved for the second time despite objections from an MP and councillors.
Permission to build on land near Battlefields Lane South in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, was given in 2009, but expired after three years.
Developer Cicero Estates said it wanted to "transform the site into a vibrant and thriving place to live."
But Lincolnshire MP Sir John Hayes, said he was worried about the impact of the scheme on the local infrastructure.
The plan to build a total of 185 properties, including 46 social or affordable homes, is recommended to be approved at a planning meeting.
In its application Cicero said: "Our objective is to positively transform this infill site into a vibrant and thriving place to live that will complement the existing surrounding settlement."
However, South Holland and the Deepings MP Sir John Hayes said he shared constituents' concerns, "especially as planning permission has already been granted for an additional 900 homes for Holbeach."
'Horrendous flooding'
South Holland District Councillor Tracey Carter said she had "serious concerns" about the risk of flooding on the site.
She said more fields being used for building, removed the "natural drainage they offer."
She added: "A number of areas very close to this proposed site experienced horrendous flooding and disruption recently."
The homes would be raised by one metre to mitigate the flood risk.
In addition an agreement would require the developer to make a contribution of £1.1m for local education, and £120,000 to the NHS, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A final decision is expected to be made at South Holland District Council's planning committee meeting later.
