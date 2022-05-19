Sturton by Stow: Jury fails to reach verdict in explosives trial

The substances were found during police searches of a house on Queensway

A man charged with possessing explosive substances is to face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

Paul Atkinson, 51, of Queensway, Sturton by Stow, Lincolnshire, had denied four charges in relation to the incident last year, which culminated in a visit from the bomb squad.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Atkinson had the items for his own "curiosity and experimentation", but denied any intent to make explosives.

A retrial date was set for August.

The court heard residents had to leave their homes and part of a road was closed while a controlled explosion took place in a field during the 22 June emergency.

The items were all legal to possess, and the chemicals were old, the trial was told.

Mr Atkinson will now face a retrial set to begin at the same court on 22 August.

