Sturton by Stow: Jury fails to reach verdict in explosives trial
- Published
A man charged with possessing explosive substances is to face a retrial after a jury failed to reach a verdict.
Paul Atkinson, 51, of Queensway, Sturton by Stow, Lincolnshire, had denied four charges in relation to the incident last year, which culminated in a visit from the bomb squad.
Lincoln Crown Court heard Mr Atkinson had the items for his own "curiosity and experimentation", but denied any intent to make explosives.
A retrial date was set for August.
The court heard residents had to leave their homes and part of a road was closed while a controlled explosion took place in a field during the 22 June emergency.
The items were all legal to possess, and the chemicals were old, the trial was told.
Mr Atkinson will now face a retrial set to begin at the same court on 22 August.
