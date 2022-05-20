Disruption warning as major Lincolnshire road closes at weekend
Part of a major road in Lincolnshire is closing temporarily over the weekend as part of work on a new relief road.
The northbound carriageway of the A1 near Grantham will be shut from Friday night until Monday morning.
The closure is to allow upgrade work, including new lights, grass verges and drainage as part of the Grantham Southern Bypass.
County councillor Richard Davies said the closure was to allow work to be carried out safely.
"Each of these will no doubt cause some disruption, particularly the weekend closure starting Friday 20 May, so we encourage people to plan accordingly and leave extra time for their journeys," he said.
"Despite the second phase of the relief road project being all but complete, we won't be opening the A1 new connection until a bit further down the line."
The £102m relief road is being built in phases and is set to open next year.
It will run 2.1 miles (3.5km) around the south of the town linking the A1 to the A52.
The closure starts at 20:00 BST on Friday 20 May and run to 06:00 on Monday 23 May.
A diversion route will be in place via the A606 at Stamford through Melton Mowbray to re-join the A1 via the A607 at Harlaxton.
