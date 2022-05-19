Orby: Woman dies in crash outside caravan park
A 67-year-old woman has died following a crash near a Lincolnshire village.
The collision happened at about 12:40 BST on Thursday and involved a blue Ford Focus and a blue Renault Luton van outside Heron's Mead Caravan Park on Marsh Lane, Orby.
The female driver of the Focus was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lincolnshire Police.
Two passengers in the car, a male and female, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver and passenger of the van were injured, but not seriously, police said.
The family of the woman who died had been informed, the force added.
Marsh Road, Marsh Lane on East Side Marsh and Burgh Road were closed just before 13:30 BST and were expected to remain closed for some time, officers said.
Anyone who saw what happened, or who had footage from the scene, was asked to contact police.
