Boston: Overnight Spalding Road road closure planned for rail work
- Published
A section of the A16 in Boston is to be closed overnight to allow for level crossing improvement works.
Engineers will replace a 140m (460ft) section of rail through the Boston Bypass crossing on Spalding Road between 19:00 on Saturday 11 June and 07:00 BST the next day.
The work is aimed at ensuring reliability for "key" freight services travelling to and from the town's port.
A signed diversion will be in place, said Lincolnshire County Council.
Andy Lawrence, Port of Boston director for Victoria Group, said they were delighted with the upgrade work.
"It is great for the network connection we have from the Port of Boston and the 260,000 tonnes a year of cargo that we put over it," he said.
"This enables us to keep lorries off the road and dramatically reduce our carbon footprint by utilising rail."
Network Rail's Vincent Briggs said he was sorry for any inconvenience but the work would link the port and rail service for years to come.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.