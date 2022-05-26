Mablethorpe: Plans for sports centre redevelopment revealed
Plans for a £12m redevelopment of Mablethorpe's Station Sports Centre have been submitted.
East Lindsey District Council's proposals for the Station Road facility are focused around the creation of a "leisure and learning hub".
This would include a four-lane 25m pool, adventure play area, fitness suites, cafe and multi-purpose rooms.
The new centre would be staffed by 16 full-time equivalent employees, about three times more than currently.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, about 78 car parking spaces, including nine disabled spaces, would be provided.
A total of 16 cycle spaces would also be included.
Projected opening times are listed as 07:00-22:00 from Monday to Friday and 07:00-20:00 at weekends.
The proposals have been developed by the council, along with charitable trust Magna Vitae and developers Alliance Leisure.
East Lindsey District Council has been approached for further comment.
