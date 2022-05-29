Hogsthorpe caravan park plans 'devastating' to villagers
- Published
Residents' way of life "will be changed forever" if plans for a large caravan park in Lincolnshire go ahead, it has been claimed.
More than 600 people have objected to proposals for 104 static caravans on a site in Hogsthorpe, which currently has four holiday cottages.
People said it would have a negative impact on the "peaceful village" with poor roads leading to the site.
Developers said the park on Sea Lane would be "an asset to the village".
Since the plans were first lodged by Andrew Clover Planning and Design in March people locally, as well as from across Yorkshire, have raised concerns.
A letter signed by many objectors said: "This holiday park development changes the use of land, and I believe it will have a negative impact on the character and natural beauty of the village."
Another resident wrote: "I am extremely worried for the residents of Hogsthorpe village.
"Their way of life will be changed forever in a detrimental and devastating manner."
The parish council has also objected to the plans, stating that Hogsthorpe was a "peaceful rural location" which wasn't suitable for a large caravan park.
It added: "The road is not sufficient for the heavy traffic.
"Hogsthorpe is already overloaded with traffic which needs to be resolved.
"The roads would have to be widened to accommodate the transportation of caravans. This would be very difficult at present and incur safety issues."
However, the planning application said there were suitable footpaths and the park would benefit the economy, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The proposed extensions would cause minimal harm, and this would not outweigh the significant benefits to the business and the local economy."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.