Boy, 13, arrested over arson attack at Skegness holiday park
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a holiday park in Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of a fire at Southview holiday park shortly after 20:00 BST on Friday.
As a result of the blaze, two caravans were destroyed and three more suffered extensive damage.
There were no reports of any injuries and the boy has since been released on bail, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police added.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
