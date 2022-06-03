HMP North Sea Camp: On-the-run prisoner hands himself in to police
A man who was on the run after he left an open prison in Lincolnshire has handed himself into police, said Lincolnshire Police.
Gary Butcher, 55, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston, at 05:30 BST on Tuesday.
Butcher, who had been given a life sentence for aggravated burglary, was arrested by police in the Swadlincote area of Derbyshire.
It is not thought he committed further offences, police said.
Butcher was arrested by an officer in Derbyshire who he approached this morning to hand himself in, Lincolnshire Police added.
A 56-year-old man was also arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Butcher is to be returned to closed prison conditions while the police investigation continues.
Det Ch Insp Rachael Cox of Lincolnshire Police said it had been a "round-the-clock investigation".
"Our appeal has had huge support from the public, and we're very grateful for that, and would like to say thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or provided information," she added.
