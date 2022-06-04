Gary Butcher: On-the-run Boston prisoner charged
- Published
A prisoner who went missing from an open prison in Lincolnshire has been charged after handing himself in to officers.
Gary Butcher, 55, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston in the early hours of 31 May, sparking a police appeal to find him.
He handed himself in to police in Derbyshire on Friday and has since been charged with escape of lawful custody.
Butcher is due to appear before South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court later.
Police said he would then be returned to a closed condition prison.
He had been serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.
A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.