Spalding: WWI and WWII medals stolen in burglary

The stolen medals include the Burma Star and Battle of Britain Star Medal

A number of World War One and World War Two medals have been stolen in a burglary at a house in Lincolnshire.

The medals, said to be of "huge sentimental value", were taken from a house on The Parkway in Spalding at about midday on 31 May.

They included a Burma Star, a Battle of Britain 1939-45 Star, a 1939-45 War Medal and a Defence Medal, police said.

Two men in a white van seen near the property at about 07:30 BST that day are being sought by police.

A Certificate of Service from the British Army was also stolen in the burglary
Personal items with "huge sentimental value" were taken in the burglary, police say

The men were wearing high-vis jackets and were in a Vauxhall Vivaro van, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Other items stolen included some with the soldier's name on, such as a Certificate of Service from the Army, officers added.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen the van on that day, has been urged to contact police.

