Man wearing Queen mask sought after Lincoln pub assault
- Published
A man wearing a Queen Elizabeth II mask is being sought by police in connection with an assault at a pub in Lincoln.
The victim suffered a bleeding nose and a cut after being punched inside the Anchor pub on High Street on 1 June, Lincolnshire Police said.
The suspect is described as being of medium to heavy build, with tattoos on his arms and legs.
"He was also wearing a Queen Elizabeth mask on top of his head," a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information or who recognises the man in the image is asked to call the police non-emergency number 101 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
